Seed Treatment Market Worth USD 13.46 Billion by 2025 | Bayer CropScience to Exhibit a Stronghold, says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in seed treatment market are Syngenta, BASF, Incotec, Nufarm, Arysta LifeSciences, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals, and UPL., and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market is expected to expand remarkably on account of growth of the agriculture industry. Offering insights into various factors driving the global market. According to the report, the seed treatment market is estimated to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period. In the start year i.e. 2017, the global market was worth USD 5.33 Bn whereas by the end of 2025, the global market is likely to reach USD 13.46 Bn.

Fortune Business Insights™ projects biological seed treatment to witness robust growth among other product types. This segment held 16.24% of the seed treatment market in 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until 2025. The rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the world is fueling demand for biological seed treatment among farmers. Consequently, biological seed treatment shows good results in different field trials.

Furthermore, this segment is likely to gain higher acceptance among crop producers. Among functions, seed enhancement is likely to remain strong as it increasingly involves usage of insecticides and fungicides. Rising focus on research and development (R&D) activities among industry stakeholders is expected to drive the seed enhancement of crop plants.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seed-treatment-market-100156





North America Emerges Dominant in Global Seed Treatment Market

Among regions, North America is likely to dominate the seed treatment market and generate highest revenue by 2025. The escalating demand for seed treatment methods in agriculture industry is the primary reason responsible for driving the market in this region.

The growing demand with regards to organic food products is estimated to help the market to grow in Europe. The seed treatment market in Asia Pacific is also projected to grow at a considerable rate on account of the growing awareness among consumers regarding the use of seed treatment chemicals. Moreover, ongoing agricultural developments is driving the market in this region.





Growing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Health to Drive the Market

Rising need to improve the crop quality and yield is the chief factor driving the seed treatment market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “In order to improve and achieve good agricultural yield, advanced seed treatment machines are required,” he added. With the advent of advanced technologies, farmers are likely to adopt novel seed treatment methods, which in turn, will boost the market.

Moreover, new seed treatment procedures can help in preventing soil and seed borne diseases and infections. In addition to this, these procedures can help to reduce seed germination time, thus improving the overall productivity of crops. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables is increasingly driven by growing health awareness among consumers. Therefore, the market for seed treatment is projected to grow significantly as the production of organic food increases. Government support to to eco-friendly and economical seed treatment methods may contribute to the growth of the seed treatment market in the coming years.





Adoption of Development Strategies Will Help Companies to Expand their Global Footprint

Some major companies present in the global market for seed treatment are Syngenta, BASF, Incotec, Nufarm, Arysta LifeSciences, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals, and UPL.

Robust R&D activities, historical formation, and strong product portfolio helped Bayer CropScience to lead the seed treatment market. These companies are planning to adopt strategies to improve their market share. Also, companies are indulging in R&D activities to develop a better understanding with regards to the use of seed treatment methods.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seed-treatment-market-100156





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Seed and Crop Production Trends – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Synthetic Chemicals Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Seed Protection Seed Enhancement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Technique Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage of Seed Treatment On-farm Off-farm Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Synthetic Chemicals Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Seed Protection Seed Enhancement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Technique Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage of Seed Treatment On-farm Off-farm Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/seed-treatment-market-100156





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polymers, Binders, Colorants, Other Additives), By Function (Powder Blends, Pelleting Polymers, Film Coating Polymers, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals , Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Commercial Seed Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Genetically, Modified Seeds, Conventional Seeds), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd