Retail Point of Sale Market Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

Retail Point of Sale Market includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global retail point of sale market size is expected to reach USD 43.79 Billion at a steady CAGR of 13.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report on the Retail Point of Sale market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Retail Point of Sale market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Point of sale systems enables streamlining and automating processes related to transactions and tracking of crucial sales data and product-related information and inventory. Retailers are rapidly enhancing their sales functionality by deploying data-capture devices and networks, including barcode scanners and card readers. Retailers are able to track price accuracy, gross revenue, inventory changes, and sales patterns, which aid in understanding and deploying strategies that can open up high potential revenue opportunities going ahead. Point of sale system manufacturers are focused on enhancing efficiency and developing more innovative products and solutions to drive adoption of products at larger scale.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing adoption of POS technology in countries in the region. Growing interest in enhanced service delivery, non-cash transactions among consumers, and increased data visibility through cloud point of sale systems are some key factors expected to fuel growth of the market in the region going ahead.

Key players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Inc., Micros Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ingenico Group, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VeriFone Systems Inc., and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The global Retail Point of Sale market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Retail Point of Sale market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Retail Point of Sale market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Retail Point of Sale market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Retail Point of Sale market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Retail Point of Sale market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Retail Point of Sale market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global retail point of sale market on the basis of component, product, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile POS Terminals

Fixed POS Terminals

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Gas Stations

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Retail Point of Sale market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Retail Point of Sale Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Retail Point of Sale Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Retail Point of Sale Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Retail Point of Sale Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Retail Point of Sale Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Retail Point of Sale Market Regional Outlook

Continued…