Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 19 year-old Keith Calhoun, of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).