Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:20 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and shot at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.