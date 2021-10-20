Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 4700 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:30 am, a Yamaha TT-R215 dirt bike was travelling northbound, at a high rate of speed, in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. At the same time, a Chevrolet Equinox was travelling southbound in the 4700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. As the Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto Boones Hill Road, the Yamaha struck the passenger side door of the Chevrolet. The impact caused the operator of the Yamaha to be ejected from the dirt bike. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, October 18, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Shaun Robinson Jr., of no fixed address.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

