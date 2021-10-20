Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 600 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to force the victim to engage in a sexual act. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 50-60 years old, with a thin build, and gray, unkempt hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.