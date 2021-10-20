Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
Growing digitization of healthcare systems infrastructure in developed and developing countries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,029.8 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for clinical communication and collaboration solutions can be attributed to increasing digitization of healthcare system infrastructure globally. Digitization in healthcare systems enable easy maintenance of patient medical records and history. A patient’s medical history is vital in emergency situations and unavailability of a physical copy can lead to conflicting medication or treatment, thereby resulting in potential medical complications. Digitization helps to keep doctors informed about the medical history of a patient whenever required, as well as aids in maintaining consistent communication between various specialist to collaboratively diagnose a specific medical condition.
The COVID-19 impact
Clinical communication and collaboration solutions witnessed substantial rise in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to challenges associated with managing COVID-19 patients and sharing of real-time resources with several other healthcare facilities, along with maintaining coordination healthcare systems and hospitals that compete with each other. Clinical communication and collaboration solutions enable healthcare systems more efficiently collaborate with each other to provide enhanced care to patients and communities.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3759
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2027. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3759
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Leading companies operating in the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market include:
Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Halo Health, Intel Corporation, Cerner Corporation, AGNITY, NEC Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, and Avaya Inc.
Further key findings in the report
• Among the offering segments, the service segment revenue is expected to register a faster growth rate over the forecast period, owing to easy availability of prevailing communication systems and growing requirement to leverage advantages of collaboration and communication services to engage in and offer better healthcare practices.
• Among the mode of deployment segment, revenue from the hosted segment is expected to register a faster rate over the forecast period, owing to advantages such as sharing of data across various healthcare systems and healthcare personnel using cloud networking, especially when all systems are using the same network. Furthermore, hosted deployment allows for easy scalability of data storage and traffic based on requirement, such as during flu season when more attention from healthcare providers is required.
• The North America clinical communication and collaboration market accounted for comparatively higher revenue share in the global market in 2019/ This can be attributed to high integration of advanced digital technologies in healthcare organizations and increasing investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. Also, robust presence of leading clinical communication and collaboration solution providers and related companies in the region is driving market growth.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clinical-communication-and-collaboration-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global clinical communication and collaboration market on the basis of offering, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Solution
• Service
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• On-Premises
• Hosted
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Medical Laboratories
• Others
Regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3759
Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.
Browse More Reports:-
Bloodstream Infection Testing Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bloodstream-infection-testing-market
Crizotinib Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/crizotinib-market
Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-
detail/biocompatible-3d-printing-materials-market
Automated Dispensing Machine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automated-dispensing-machine-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
8008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn