Business Reporter: The dawn of Software-as-a-Service Management Platforms

Why monitoring usage and compliance is key to the efficient large-scale adoption of Cloud-based software toolsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, André Christ, CEO of LeanIX explains why the proliferation of SaaS (Software as a Service) tools leads to high levels of inefficiencies unless businesses get better visibility of them through the implementation of SaaS monitoring platforms (SMPs).
According to estimates, by 2023, 86 per cent of corporations will purely run on SaaS solutions, while businesses today can often spend as much as £3,500 per employee on these digital tools. Sprawling and unchecked SaaS consumption, however, can present serious challenges for the IT, security and financial departments of a company. Licenses are often underused and procured from vendors who overprice their products. Moreover, a high percentage of security incidents are related to SaaS solutions.
Procurement teams are trying to strike a fine balance between satisfying employees’ desire to use the digital tools of their choice and compliance with corporate policies. But to be able to find what is optimal from both respects, they need to have a clear visibility of the purchases, use and control of SaaS software within the company. However, the deployment of a SaaS management platform is just half the story. Teams responsible for monitoring disparate SaaS implementations ranging from CRM to project management to communication and collaboration tools also need support from management in the form of systematic and easy-to-follow processes of SaaS purchasing, usage and control.
Recently, the LeanIX SaaS Management Survey 2021 found that organizations have also been slow to implement tools purpose-built for SaaS management, instead of relying to a large extent on manual processes and Excel.
Tools and processes aside, the survey also found no common standards when it comes to responsibility for SaaS management. In 80 per cent of the companies surveyed, SaaS management can involve four or more departments.
