Dental Consumables Market | Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2023

Rising trend of dental tourism in developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the global dental consumables market

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dental Consumables Market by Product [Dental Implants (Root Form Dental Implants and Plate Form Dental Implants), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics (Endodontic Files, Obturators, and Permanent Endodontic Sealers), Orthodontics (Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, and Ligatures): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". High prevalence of dental diseases among geriatric population, surge in dental tourism across emerging economies, and increase in demand for minimally invasive dental procedures drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, increase in awareness about oral hygiene supplements the market growth. However, high cost of dental products along with very limited reimbursement hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Asia-Pacific region to manifest fastest growth by 2023

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2023, owing to rise in awareness regarding dental disorders, surge in geriatric population, improved accessibility to medical services, and increase in product availability. However, Europe held the largest market share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to increase in the number of dental restoration cases due to high incidence of dental disorders in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). 