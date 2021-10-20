Single Cell Analysis Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027
The increasing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the rising technological developments in single-cell analysis productsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Single Cell Analysis Market is forecasted to reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global Single-Cell Analysis market is forecasted to expand exponentially owing to the increasing biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Furthermore, the market is also anticipated to be driven by the rising technological developments in single-cell analysis products in the forecasted timeline.
The rising prevalence of cancer globally is anticipated to propel the market growth to a certain extent in the forecasted timeline. One of the biggest causes of death globally is cancer. In the past couple of decades, the condition has undergone substantial growth and is projected to increase exponentially over the forecast timeframe. In 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were identified in the U. S., as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and 609,640 individuals died from the disease. Circulatory tumor cells are gaining growing therapeutic attention because they are essential to induce cancer development to be tracked and care modified. In these situations, single-cell sequencing has been used to pursue improved diagnostic and prognostic genetic markers.
The COVID-19 impact:
The distribution of Covid-19's has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Over the weeks, the market has experienced a downturn that can continue in the coming months. The virus led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the asset management program's workings as the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. They were loaded with patients infected by a coronavirus. Millions of people were infected, and thousands of them died, including the healthcare staff. Although the market suffered a significant setback at the time, the industry is bouncing back as there is a greater need for better management and upgrading the medical sector.
The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.
Top Companies in the Market Include:
General Electric Company, Fluidigm Corporation, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc, Luminex Corporation, Tecan Group Ltd., Promega Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Silicon Biosystems Menarini, Inc., Illumina, Inc., among others.
Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.
Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Single Cell Analysis market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The cancer segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 17.4% in the forecasted timeline. Single-cell research effectively addresses the data resolution problems, and a detailed description of tumor development, metastasis, immune evasion, and antibiotic resistance has been produced. These variables have contributed to the considerable adoption of this technology in molecular genetics, leading to this segment's anticipated prominence.
• The flow cytometry segment is anticipated to be gradually growing over the expected timeframe. The segment's growth is due to the commonly used flow cytometry in the identification and calculation of cell or particle occupants' physical and chemical characteristics.
• The Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the Single Cell Analysis market, owing to growing biotechnology funding by suppliers and clients. The Single Cell Analysis market in the region is also spurred by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Single Cell Analysis Market on the basis of product, type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Instruments
o Hemocytometers
o Flow cytometers
o Manual Instruments
o Automated Instruments
o Automated Instruments
o Cell Microarrays
o PCR Systems
o Microscopes
o Automated Cell Counters
• Consumables
o Assay Kits
o Reagents
o Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Animal
• Human
• Microbial
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Microscopy
• Flow Cytometry
• Polymerase Chain Reaction
• Mass Spectrometry
• Next-Generation Sequencing
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Stem cell
• Cancer
• Neurology
• In-vitro fertilization
• Immunology
• Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• Academic & Research Laboratories
• Others
Key Regions Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
