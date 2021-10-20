Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Worth USD 5.43 Billion by 2027 | Escalating Global Consumption to Stoke Industry Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the global hybrid rice seeds market are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL Ltd. (India), Nath Bio-Genes Ltd. (India), Nirmal Seeds Pvt. Ltd (India), Biostadt India Ltd. (India), Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. (China), Wuhan Comega Seed Co., Ltd. (China), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India), RiceTec, Inc. (United States), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global hybrid rice seeds market size is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2027 owing to the rising concerns regarding food security worldwide. The report further states that the global market value was USD 2.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.32% from 2020 to 2027.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe. It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market. A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report. The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report. The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market :

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

UPL Ltd. (India)

Nath Bio-Genes Ltd. (India)

Nirmal Seeds Pvt. Ltd (India)

Biostadt India Ltd. (India)

Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. (China)

Wuhan Comega Seed Co., Ltd. (China)

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (India)

RiceTec, Inc. (United States)





Fear of Scarcity to Stem the High Growth of Hybrid Rice Seeds

The global consumption of rice is increasing steadily. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the total rice production worldwide reached nearly 755 million metric tonnes in 2018. Rising concerns regarding food security owing to the rapidly increasing demand triggered by the stretching global population is estimated to drive the global hybrid rice seeds market growth. The ability of these hybrid seeds to offer comparatively higher yield is anticipated to further strengthen their demand. However, the high cost associated with the development is predicted to limit growth.





Bayer AG to Introduce Flood-resistant Hybrid Rice Variety to the Indian Market

In December 2019, Bayer AG announced that the company is planning to introduce a flood-resistant hybrid rice variety to the Indian market. The variety has already been launched by the company in Bangladesh and is awaiting regulatory approvals in India. The launch of this innovative product is predicted to be highly successful in India, which is an agriculture-driven nation. In addition, this will help save the huge losses the growers suffer every year because of the floods. For instance, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, between 1953 and 2017, floods have been responsible for damaging INR 1,679 crore worth of crops every year.





3-line Hybrid System Segment Leading by Example

Based on the type, the market is segmented into 3-line breeding systems and 2-line breeding systems. The 3-line hybrid system is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The segment held the largest market share in 2019. The ability to increase vigor, resistance to pests, and high-quality are the key factors propelling the segment growth. Based on the size, the market has been divided into long grains, medium grains, and short grains. The medium-sized rice grain seeds are estimated to secure the major hybrid rice seeds market share. The segment growth is attributable to the worldwide popularity of the seeds due to their moist, tender, and slightly chewy texture. The segment held a total market share of 66.15% in the Asia Pacific market in 2019.





High Production Rate from Major Countries to Crown Asia Pacific as Leading Region

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2019 with a market value of USD 1.84 billion. The high production of hybrid rice seeds in countries including China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand is estimated to propel the demand in the region.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase robust growth during the forecast period. The primary factor expected to drive the demand in the region is the introduction of the latest technologies for the development and processing of hybrid rice seeds.





Pioneers Seeking Innovation to Enlarge Production Capacity

Key players operating in the global market are focusing on acquiring companies with cutting-edge technology in order to upgrade their operations. This will help them better analyze the yield and enhance the production capacity. For instance, in January 2019, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) teamed up with Computomics GmbH, a Germany-based biotechnology company for utilizing its latest bioinformatics tools to speed up the analysis of rice cultivation and breeding.





Key Industry Development:

In June 2018, Bayer AG announced to acquire The Monsanto Company. This will aid the company to diversify and commercialize hybrid rice seeds in India. Its aim is to become the world’s biggest seed and agro-chemical company.





Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the market growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Global Rice Market Market Dynamics on Global Hybrid Seeds Analysis on Demand for Hybrid Rice Seeds Product Supply Chain & Industry SWOT Analysis Pricing Analysis on Hybrid Rice Seeds Recent Industry Developments: Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Economics of Hybrid Rice Seed Production Hybrid Rice Seed Industry- Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the during the Global Crisis

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) 3-line Breeding Systems 2-line Breeding Systems By Grain Size (Value) Long Grains Medium Grains Short Grains By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





