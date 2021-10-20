Service Robotics Market Future Opportunities Over The Global Growth Registering a CAGR of 23.9%
Service Robotics Market Global Growth, Industry Report, Research Study, CAGR Status, Key Companies, Merger, Applications, Upcoming Trends 2022PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Service robotics market is expected to reach $34.7 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 23.9% from 2015 to 2022, according to a new report by published by Allied Market Research.The growing need of automation across various industries has encouraged organizations to adopt service robotics for increased productivity, superior quality and precise operations, reduced operation costs, and enhanced safety of workforce. Increasing labor costs coupled with lack of workforce further accelerate the growth of market.
Increasing need for safety along with government regulations for labor protection drives organizations to adopt service robotics for enhanced safety at workplace. The growing penetration of mobile devices facilitates the development of advanced robotic systems and boosts the growth of market. Vendors in the market focus on developing affordable and energy-efficient robots for small and medium enterprises to cater to the growing requirements of consumers. The significant rise in investments in R&D for the development of service robots along with the establishment of organizations including Standardized Procedures for the Advancement of Robotic Combat (SPARC) and International Federation of Robotics (IFR), further fosters the growth of the market.
Top Companies Profiled:
iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Aethon Inc.
Healthcare is the major end user industry, in terms of revenue generation, that employs service robots for a wide range of applications such as surgery, diagnostics, physical and mental therapy, and prosthetics among others. Patient monitoring, laboratory automation, drug discovery, and prescription preparation are other applications of service robotics in the healthcare sector. It accounted for over 35% share of the global market revenue in 2014, followed by defense, rescue and security sector. Other industries utilizing service robotics include field, logistics, construction, domestic, and entertainment. The construction industry is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key findings of Service Robotics Market:
• The service robotics market is projected to exhibit a significant growth owing to increasing demand of automation from various industries, rising
application areas, and growth in emerging economies.
• The professional robotics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue owing to the increasing applications from healthcare,
defense, rescue and security, agriculture, logistics, and construction industries.
• The healthcare industry is excepted to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
• Europe is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
