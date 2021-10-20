Olive Oil Market Examines Growth Overview and Predictions On Size, Share and Trends in India

India Olive Oil Market

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption and significant rise in its demand from end use industries would drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- India Olive Oil Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers detailed analyses of the industry dynamics, top investment pockets, value chain, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the India olive oil market generated $58.6 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $127.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025.Health benefits associated with olive oil consumption coupled with its profound demand from end use industries drives the growth of the market. However, high cost and increased requirement of high-water content for cultivation of olive restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development and manufacturing of olive oil products domestically would create new opportunities to the industry.Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5120 Pomace olive oil segment to maintain lion's share through 2025Pomace olive oil segment contributed nearly two-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that pomace olive is a healthier alternative as well as lighter and neutral as compared to other vegetable oils available in the market. However, virgin olive oil segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to its growing usage in personal care and pharmaceutical products for skin and hair along with better protection against various diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. The report also analyzes the refined olive oil segment.Personal care segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast periodAmong applications, the personal care segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017, owing to innovations in healthcare and skincare products that contain virgin olive oil for treatment of acne, hair loss, and dry skin. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. One the other hand, the food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025 due to increase in health benefits of olive oil through regular consumption. The report also analyzes the pharmaceuticals and beverages segments.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the India Olive Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5120?reqfor=covid In 2017, the personal care segment was the highest contributor to the India olive oil market due to growing awareness about the various health benefits offered by the oil and increasing usage in the manufacturing of products in the beauty care and cosmetics industry. Moreover, improved purchasing power and rising aspiration among the lower- and middle-class society in the nation and industry players coming out with products and pricing to suit consumes across different levels of purchasing power drive the growth of the olive oil for personal care. According to The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the market size of India's beauty, cosmetic, and grooming product was $6.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025. This rise in consumption of cosmetic and beauty products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the India market in the future.Leading market playersThe key market players analyzed in the report include Colavita S.p.A, Deoleo S.A., FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Modi Naturals Limited, R Oomerbhoy Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Rafael Salgado, Ybarra, Borges International Group, S.L., and Hashmitha Enterprise. 