Rigid Packaging Market Thriving Worldwide Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% with Players | Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation

The market growth in the emerging countries is fueled by the emergence of new consumers and increasing consumption demand.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2021 -- Rigid packaging generally includes packaging through materials such as glass, plastics, metal and paper & paperboards. All of these materials are used for packaging at varying degrees and give protection to the products. Almost all the rigid packaging material are strong, the strength to the packaging is provided by the amount of the material used in the production. The global rigid packaging market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer goods demand, improving packaging recycling rates, and low cost of rigid plastic packaging. However, the rigid packaging market growth is restrained by factors such as increasing adoption of flexible packaging materials, Eurozone economic uncertainty, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations.Global Rigid Packaging Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, projects that the global market was valued at $496.72 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $729.14 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate the end-user sector from 2016 to 2023. Asia-Pacific region dominated the rigid packaging market with 44.9% of the share in 2016. Top Manufactures in the industry:collaborations, partnerships, and product developments to remain matai a strong foothold in the market. The major players operating in the rigid packaging market include Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Reynolds Group Holding and Tetra Pak International.Geographically, the rigid packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the most dominant geographical market for rigid packaging in 2016, which accounted for $223.02 billion. The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of large number of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region. High economic growth rate and huge population in emerging markets of China and India are the major drivers for the rigid packaging market in Asia Pacific. Key Findings of the Global Rigid Packaging Market• Rigid metal packaging market accounted for $72.95 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.• Pharmaceutical rigid packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%.• Personal care end-user segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the study period.• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. Why To Select This Report:• Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Rigid Packaging view is offered.• Forecast Global Rigid Packaging Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.• The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.• All vital Global Rigid Packaging Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.