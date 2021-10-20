Video Servers Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future due to Increase in demand for VoD Streaming
Increasing reception of mobile devices, internet users, & increasing demand for VoD streaming are few factors escalating the growth of the video servers market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in usage of video streaming in communication and entertainment systems that consist of streaming media such as video teleconference applications and telephony is driving the growth of video server market. Increasing use of smartphones has allowed real-time video display to become easy and inexpensive boosting the growth of video servers market. Increasing advancement in next-generation broadcast services is driving the video server market. Various factors affecting the growth of the video server software market include the capability of the software to deal with content as digital files bring significant benefits in reducing the time to air and empowering content to be processed several times by diverse production teams.
Increasing adoption of video server by organizations due to flexible adaptation to lower operating expense market demands, ease of service, effective use of bandwidth, and wider application is driving the video server market. However, factors such as errors in the software and high cost are restraining the growth of video server software market. Contrarily, increasing invested by manufacturers and broadcasters in video server software is projected to provide attractive expansion opportunities to the video server market in the forecasted years.
Video streaming server technology can accelerate the delivery of video content through a process called HTTP caching, where the content is temporarily stored on multiple servers throughout a content distribution network (CDN). When a user requests the content, the request is transferred to the closest CDN server with the cached content stored. The server then delivers the cached content to the user's device. Sending the cached content is faster than delivering it from the originating server, because the journey is shorter therefore, increasing video server demand in operators’ market.
Protocol development include the real-time protocol (RTP), real time streaming protocol (RTSP) and real time transport control protocol (RTCP). The new protocols work with online protocol and also help balance the load on the video stream servers in peak times of usage. If there are too many users on the servers accessing the same files, the protocols delay the stream of some severs in order to accommodate the earlier requests. This process can help reduce latency and bandwidth, boosting overall efficiency of video servers.
Impact of COVID-19 on Video Servers Market:
• The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the development of automation technologies by global companies, especially in the area of drones for the purpose of surveillance and medicine delivery, IT industry.
• The unprecedented economic impact of COVID-19 on demand and supply, along with implications on geopolitics, and globalization, will influence the future of automation.
• The coronavirus pandemic may drive enhancement of automation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automobile sector in post COVID era to improve resilience to future pandemics.
Major players includes: Anevia, Arris International Limited, Avid Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Espial Group Inc., Harmonic Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., Ross Video Ltd, XOR Media Inc., and 360 Systems Inc.
