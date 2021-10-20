Control Valve Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Analysis, Latest Technology Registering a CAGR of 7.0 % by 2027

Rise in number of industrial infrastructure project in developing countries is projected to cater to growth of the control valve market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global control valve market size accounted for $5.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.0 % from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global control valve market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 40.20% share of the global control valve industry, followed by North America and Europe.The report analyzes the global control valve market on the basis of type, operation, application, and region. The types of control valve covered in this report are linear control valve and rotary control valve. Increase in applications of control valves in oil & gas, electrical power, and mining sectors, such as exploration and production, downstream oil & gas activities, and power generation are expected to foster growth in the future.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1513 Top Manufacturers:Crane Co., include Crane Co., Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd, Metso Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, KITZ Corporation, Samson Aktiengesellschaft, and Velan Inc.Moreover, the global control valve market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growth in oil & gas and power generation sectors, increase in demand for automation in process industries, and rise in demand for control valves in pharmaceutical and food & beverage process industries. Some of the restraints associated with the control valve market are high initial investments and competition from domestic manufacturers.Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1513 Global Control Valve Market SegmentsBy Type• Linear• RotaryBy Operation• Pneumatic Control Valve• Hydraulic Control Valve• Electrical Control ValveBy Application• Electrical Power• Oil & Gas• Water & Wastewater• Automotive• Pharmaceuticals• Mining• Chemicals• Food & Beverages• OthersIn addition, implementation of automation technologies has assisted in reducing wastage of liquids passing through pipes and valves, which result in reduction of costs. Various industries adopt automation and control technologies by upgrading their pre-installed industrial valves, which, in turn, drives the market growth. Furthermore, focus on increasing production of oil & gas in North America has created a high demand for control valves in the region. Investments for extraction of oil & gas has propelled substantially, which has led to infrastructural development. This is expected to create massive demand for control valves, which would boost growth of the market.Why To Select This Report:• Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Control Valve view is offered.• Forecast Global Organic Control Valve Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.• The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.• All vital Global Control Valve Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1513