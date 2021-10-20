Transplant Diagnostics Market 2021-2026: Size, Companies, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends and Global Forecast
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global transplant diagnostics market by component, technology, organ type, application, end user, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Transplant Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global transplant diagnostics market size reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Transplant diagnostics represent the basis for histocompatibility and immunogenetics of organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantations. They aid healthcare professionals in determining the compatibility between potential organ donors and recipients. Transplant diagnostics also increase the chances of organ survival and minimize serious transplant complications. Owing to this, they are utilized across various disciplines, including immunogenetics, pathology, infectious diseases, therapeutic drug monitoring, molecular diagnostics, human leukocyte antigens (HLA) typing and monitoring, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transplant-diagnostics-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing incidences of chronic diseases across the globe, coupled with the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to these ailments, are among the primary factors driving the transplant diagnostics market. In line with this, the elevating number of blood donors is further augmenting the need for transplant diagnostics to ensure donor-recipient compatibility and improve the quality of life for transplant patients. Additionally, the escalating number of individuals who smoke tobacco, drink alcohol, consume processed food products, etc., is resulting in an increasing number of organ failure cases. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising frequency of severe road accidents or collisions is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the accelerating automation of testing procedures and final test evaluations is anticipated to stimulate the transplant diagnostics market over the forecasted period.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transplant-diagnostics-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Becton Dickinson and Company
• bioMérieux SA
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
• Hologic Inc
• Illumina Inc.
• Immucor Inc. (IVD Holdings Inc.)
• Merck KGaA
• Qiagen N.V
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Breakup by Component:
• Instrument and Equipment
• Reagent and Consumables
• Software and Services
Breakup by Technology:
• Non-Molecular Assay
o Serological Assay
o Mixed Lymphocyte Culture
• Molecular Assay
o PC-based
o Sequencing-based
Breakup by Organ Type:
• Kidney
• Liver
• Heart
• Lung
• Pancreas
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Pre-Transplant Diagnostics
• Post-Transplant Diagnostics
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals and Transplant Centers
• Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
• Commercial Service Providers
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):
• Micromachining Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/micromachining-market
• Interactive Projector Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/interactive-projector-market
• Leaf Blower Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leaf-blower-market
• Big Data Software Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/big-data-software-market
• Thermal Energy Storage Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thermal-energy-storage-market
• Terminal Automation Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/terminal-automation-market
• Vibration Sensor Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vibration-sensor-market
• Industrial Refrigeration System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-refrigeration-system-market
• Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/inertial-measurement-unit-market
• Botanical Ingredients Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/botanical-ingredients-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here