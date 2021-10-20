Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the pain management devices market

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the pain management devices market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps, and Ablation Devices) and Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:Rise in prevalence of chronic disease, surge in geriatric population, and increase in adoption of pain management devices drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, preferable use of medications for pain management hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asB Braun Melsungen AGBoston Scientific CorpBaxter International IncAbbott LaboratoriesJohnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.)DJO Global LLCMedtronic PlcKimberly Clark CorporationPfizer, IncStryker CorpKey Benefits For Stakeholders:• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Pain Management Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.• It offers Pain Management Devices Market analysis from 2020 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Pain Management Devices Market growth.North America to lead throughout the forecast periodThe market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic pain, increase in demand for pain management devices, presence of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and higher in number of R&D activities to develop innovative device. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure, availability of pain management devices, surge in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare are the major factors driving the growth in the region. 