Adventure Tourism Market Outlook 2021-2026: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adventure Tourism Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global adventure tourism market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Adventure tourism refers to traveling to remote and exotic places for the natural environment, physical activity, cultural immersion, etc. It encourages travelers to interact with the local people and connect with their core values in the process. Adventure tourism offers effective and economic incentives to enhance biocultural diversity while generating financial benefits for local and private industries. Presently, it is preferred over conventional mass tourism as it is resilient, supports economies, encourages sustainable practices, etc.
The escalating demand for authentic and personalized traveling experiences, owing to the accelerating levels of urbanization and disposable incomes of consumers, is primarily driving the adventure tourism market. Moreover, the growing influence of social media is further catalyzing the market growth by encouraging individuals to travel to unique and offbeat places and share their experiences online. Besides this, the increasing affordability of air travel tickets and the inflating flight connectivity across countries are augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the adverse effects of conventional tourism, including soil erosion, natural habitat loss, widespread pollution, etc., is shifting the consumer preferences towards more sustainable forms of tourism. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, various travel companies are introducing fast and mobile-friendly websites, which are easy to navigate on smartphones and offer peer reviews, 360-degree video tours, price comparisons, etc. Additionally, the elevating number of favorable travel policies by numerous governing bodies to create employment opportunities and promote community development is expected to fuel the global adventure tourism market in the coming years.
Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global adventure tourism market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
Austin Adventures Inc.
Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
Cox & Kings Ltd.
Discovery Nomads
G Adventures
Geographic Expeditions Inc.
Intrepid Group Limited
Mountain Travel Sobek
Recreational Equipment Inc.
ROW Adventures
TUI AG
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global adventure tourism market on the basis of type, activity, age group, sales channel and region.
Breakup by Type:
Hard Adventure
Soft Adventure
Breakup by Activity:
Land-based Activity
Water-based Activity
Air-based Activity
Breakup by Age Group:
Below 30 Years
30–41 Years
42–49 Years
50 Years and Above
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Travel Agent
Direct
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
