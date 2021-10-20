3D Printing Plastic Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 775.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for plastic additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

The report also offers an analysis of the product portfolio of the market, growth trends, developments and advancements, and competitive landscape. It also calculates the rate of market concentration in certain regions of the industry and for prominent players of the market. The report strives to offer beneficial strategic recommendations to the readers to help them achieve their business goals and objectives. Moreover, a thorough regional analysis of the 3D Printing Plastic industry offers a comprehensive understanding of the spread of the 3D Printing Plastic industry along with the growth rate of the market.

Key Companies Operating in the 3D Printing Plastic Market are:

Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For imparting a deeper understanding of the 3D Printing Plastic market, the market is further segmented into product types and applications. The report also offers projections for the market segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ABS

Photopolymer

PLA

Polyamide

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid/Ink

Filament

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

The regional analysis of the 3D Printing Plastic market mainly focuses on the key regions and regional market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 3D Printing Plastic market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Summary of the 3D Printing Plastic Market Report:

Critical Features:

The report on the 3D Printing Plastic industry sheds light on the latest growth trends and developments along with a special focus on the methodologies. Along with this, the market factors that directly influence the growth of the industry, such as market strategies adopted by the key companies, drivers, restraints, and others, are also covered in the report. Additionally, expansion tactics, product portfolio, and factors influencing the growth of the industry are offered in the report.

Industry Overview:

The study offers an analysis of the crucial market features, such as R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, strategic alliances such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to depict the growth of the key players on both the regional and global scale.

Radical Features:

The report covers an analysis of the key features such as cost volatility, production and manufacturing capacity, production and consumption rate, gross revenue, profit margins, import/export, demand and supply dynamics, growth rate, and market share and size. Along with this, the report also focuses on the macro and micro-economic factors, market trends, and divides the market into key segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools:

The report employs advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a comprehensive overview of the 3D Printing Plastic market. The report includes authentic and validated information about the key market players, their market reach and global position, product portfolio, and business overview. It also offers an extensive analysis of their global market position and revenue contribution by individual players.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries



4.2.2.2. Favorable government support



4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components



4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High costs of the 3D printed products



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

