Autocatalyst Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Outlook, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Research Report
Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Autocatalyst Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global autocatalyst market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
An autocatalyst refers to a cylinder or elliptical cross-section produced by converting metals or ceramics into a fine honeycomb coated with a solution of various chemicals, such as palladium, platinum, rhodium, etc. It consists of ultra-thin and high cell substrates that operate at low temperatures to remove toxic substances from vehicle ignition. An autocatalyst is installed in the exhaust system of vehicles to aid in transforming toxic substances, including hydrocarbon, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide, into harmless nitrogen, water, and carbon dioxide. At present times, three-way catalysts are gaining traction due to advanced systems used for emission treatment of gasoline vehicles.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising vehicular emissions that are harmful to the environment and human health are one of the primary factors driving the need for autocatalyst globally. Moreover, the increasing vehicle sales have impelled numerous government bodies to implement strict laws to control automobile emissions, thereby augmenting the market growth. Besides this, several key manufacturers are adopting recycling methods and sustainable processes on account of rising environmental awareness which is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the increasing investments in extensive R&D activities for the launch of advanced product variants are expected to propel market growth over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• BASF SE
• Cataler Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)
• Corning Incorporated
• Cummins Inc.
• DCL International Inc
• Faurecia
• Heraeus Holding
• Ibiden Co. Ltd.
• Solvay
• Tenneco Inc
Breakup by Material:
• Platinum
• Palladium
• Rhodium
• Others
Breakup by Catalyst Type:
• Two-way
• Three-way
• Four-way
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Car
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Others
Breakup by Fuel Type:
• Gasoline
• Diesel
• Hybrid Fuels
• Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
