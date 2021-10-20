India Digital OOH Advertising Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the india digital OOH advertising market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising refers to a communication medium that includes static and digital panels for marketing purposes. It consists of outdoor signage, roadways, digital billboards and display screens that are widely utilized for advertising goods and services to the public. They are generally installed across urban outdoor areas, including airports, shopping malls and movie theatres, to target specific demographics.
The market in India is primarily driven by continual technological advancements in the field of marketing communication. This is supported by the widespread usage of near-field communication (NFC), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in order to advertise products and services. Along with this, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and rapid digitization across multiple sectors are providing a boost to market growth. Other factors, including the innovative marketing strategies adopted by key manufacturers and the rising popularity of digital billboards to effectively escalate audience engagements while delivering real-time content, are contributing to the market growth further.
India Digital OOH Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the india digital ooh advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the india digital ooh advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Format Type:
Digital Billboards
Video Advertising
Ambient Advertising
Others
Breakup by Application:
Outdoor
Indoor
Breakup by End User:
Retail
Recreation
Banking
Transportation
Education
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
