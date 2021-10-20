Medical Device Testing Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical device testing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED , October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Device Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical device testing market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Medical device testing is the process of inspecting the design and production efficiency of several medical equipment. It includes prototype, biocompatibility, microbiology and sterility testing, chemistry, package validation, electrical, mechanical and functional safety assessments and software testing. These tests are conducted for neuro, cardiovascular and orthopedic devices, dental implants and material components. Medical device testing ensures that the device is reliable and secured to be used in clinical or emergency settings. As a result, it finds extensive applications across clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare and diagnostic centers.
Rapid growth in the medical industry, along with the escalating requirement of validation and verification of medical devices, is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease continues to spread across the globe, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for efficient testing systems to develop low-cost medical devices, which is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, several technological innovations, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and robotics in the testing processes, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. These technologies increase the accuracy of clinical equipment and wearable medical devices with minimal human intervention in the testing processes. Besides this, the growing adoption of outsourced testing services across the globe is anticipated to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical device testing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
American Preclinical Services LLC
Charles River Laboratories Inc.
Element Materials Technology
Eurofins Scientific LLC
Intertek Group Plc
North American Science Associates Inc.
Pace Analytical Services LLC (LAB Holdings Inc.)
SGS SA
Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health LLC)
Toxikon Corporation
TÜV Rheinland Aktiengesellschaft
TÜV SÜD Aktiengesellschaft
WuXi AppTec.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Service:
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Others
Breakup by Type:
In-House
Outsourced
Breakup by Testing Type:
Biocompatibility Testing
Chemistry Testing
Bio-Burden Determination
Anti-Microbial Activity and Sterility Testing
Others
Breakup by Device Class:
Class I
Class II
Class III
Breakup by Device Type:
Implantable Medical Devices
Non-Active Medical Devices
In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices
Ophthalmic Medical Devices
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
