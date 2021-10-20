Microencapsulation Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Microencapsulation Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global microencapsulation market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Microencapsulation represents a protective technology that helps encapsulate solid, liquid, or gaseous material into microparticles. The material enclosed is usually released in various ways, such as physical pressure, friction, wall dissolution, diffusion, biodegradation, etc. Microencapsulation provides numerous advantages, including improved efficacy, reduced toxicity, enhanced patient compliance and convenience, etc., when compared to conventional dosage forms. It also aids in prolonging the action of drugs, solidifying liquids, improving the stability of thermochromic mixtures, etc. Consequently, microencapsulation finds extensive applications across several end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, food and beverage, agrochemicals, etc.
The expanding pharmaceutical industry and the escalating prevalence of numerous chronic diseases are primarily strengthening the microencapsulation market. In line with this, the rising need to reduce adverse treatment effects, improve therapeutic efficacy by targeting the intended site, control drug release from encapsulated microparticles, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, microencapsulation is gaining traction for enhancing the stability of drugs by forming a barrier between the drug and external environment and improving the solubility of insoluble drugs by particle size reduction. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating demand for highly-efficient product variants in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, which utilize functional ingredients to improve flavor, color, and texture properties of products, is expected to fuel the microencapsulation market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
• AVEKA Group
• Balchem Inc.
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Capsulae
• Cargill Incorporated
• DuPont de Nemours Inc.
• Encapsys LLC
• Koehler Innovative Solutions
• Koninklijke DSM N.V
• Lycored, Reed Pacific
• Syngenta Group (China National Chemical Corporation)
• TasteTech.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Coating Material:
• Carbohydrates
• Gums and Resins
• Lipids
• Polymers
• Proteins
Breakup by Core Form:
• Solid
• Liquid
• Gas
Breakup by Technology:
• Spray Technology
• Dripping Technology
• Emulsion Technology
• Coating Technology
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
• Household and Personal Care
• Food and Beverages
• Agrochemicals
• Construction
• Textiles
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Elena Anderson
