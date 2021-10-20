I-75 closed at LaPlaisance Road bridge in Monroe County Oct. 22-24 for demolition
COUNTY: Monroe
HIGHWAY: I-75
CLOSEST CITY: Monroe
START DATE: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing both directions of I-75 at the LaPlaisance Road bridge for demolition in Monroe.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: I-75 traffic will be detoured to off/on ramps for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.