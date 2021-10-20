Submit Release
Pan Masala Market in India 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the pan masala market in India reached a value of INR 45,585 Crore in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of INR 69,518 Crore by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pan-masala-processing-plant/requestsample

Pan masala is a mixture of slaked lime, catechu, areca, and other flavoring agents. It is available in a variety of different flavors and is consumed to remove the unpleasant odor of the mouth and provide fresh breath. Its consumption is growing across India on account of the increasing adoption of aggressive advertising strategies, including celebrity endorsements, by leading market players to promote pan masala.

Presently, there is a rise in the demand for pan masala in India due to the increasing awareness among individuals about the detrimental effects of consuming tobacco products. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, leading market players are introducing innovative product variants, such as sugar-coated fennel seeds, chocolate, sweet-preserved rose petals, saffron, and silver-coated betel nuts to increase their overall sales and expand their existing consumer base. These strategies are projected to fuel the market growth in the country.

Pan Masala Market in India 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pan masala market in india has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the pan masala market in india on the basis of state, type, price, and packaging.

Breakup by State:

Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
Maharashtra
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Jharkhand
Delhi
Others

Breakup by Type:

Pan Masala with Tobacco
Plain Pan Masala
Flavored Pan Masala
Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium
Non-Premium

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch
Cans
Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pan-masala-processing-plant

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

