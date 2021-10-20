Submit Release
Window Sensors Market Size, Share, growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Window Sensors Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global window sensors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Window sensors are automated motion detectors used for detecting and reporting the opening and closing of windows. These sensors consist of magnets and reed switches and are available in wired and wireless variants. The reed switch is attached to the window frame and the magnet is attached to the pane of glass in the window. The sensor triggers a signal to the control panel when parted from the magnet. Window sensors are widely used in residential complexes to provide enhanced safety, security, privacy and convenience to the users. They find extensive applications in commercial and industrial sectors.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global window sensors market is primarily being driven by the increasing incidents of security breaches and threats. Window sensors are widely being adopted due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding available solutions for home security systems. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These sensors are connected to smartphones and assist in detecting unauthorized entrance and remotely altering indoor lighting and temperatures. Other factors, including the increasing construction of smart home projects, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Eve Systems GmbH (Elgato)
• Honeywell International Inc
• Hotron Ltd
• MS Sedco
• Optex Group Co. Ltd
• Panasonic Corporation
• Pepperl+Fuchs SE
• SABRE - Security Equipment Corp.
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
• SecurityMan Inc

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:
• Indoor
• Outdoor

Breakup by Product Type:
• Wired
• Wireless

Breakup by Application:
• Commercial
• Residential

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

