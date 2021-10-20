Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/MKZ8YmvCfBM

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.