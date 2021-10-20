MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:35 pm, uniformed members of the Seventh District were dispatched to a residence to assist with serving a Temporary Protection Order (TPO). As the petitioner entered the apartment, an argument ensued with an adult male. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but a physical struggle ensued while attempting to handcuff the male. An officer then discharged their weapon, striking the male. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after all life-saving efforts failed, the individual was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Deandre Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.