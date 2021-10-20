Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Jefferson Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim responded to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Christopher Hairston, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).