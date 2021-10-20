Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the 3100 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:30 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. One inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 40 year-old Andre Mitchell, of Landover, MD was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

