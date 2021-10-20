Radio Advertising Market Share, Size, Growth, Outlook and Analysis Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Radio Advertising Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global radio advertising market was valued at US$ 38.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 44.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Radio advertising represents one of the oldest forms of advertising across the globe. It broadcasts audio content to the audience and provides a cost-effective and influential form of advertising to enterprises. Radio advertising is relatively less expensive than conventional television advertising as no expenses are incurred in creating appealing visuals. It is also preferred by both small and big companies despite the emergence of newer forms of advertising like mobile and internet.
Over the years, radio advertising has been adopted globally due to its cost-effectiveness and portability. The market is also driven by the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet, which have made online radio accessible to audiences worldwide. Besides this, radio advertising is also used by the governments of numerous countries and international organizations to conduct mass outreach programs. Furthermore, individuals prefer listening to the radio while exercising, driving, and performing daily chores. Along with this, the introduction of in-car media apps that support radio is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, innovative solutions adopted by radio channels are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Radio Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the radio advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
WPP PLC
Omnicom Group Inc.
Publicis Groupe
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
Dentsu Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the radio advertising market on the basis of type and region.
Breakup by Type:
Traditional Radio Advertising
Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising
Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising
Satellite Radio Advertising
Breakup by Region:
North America
urope, Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
