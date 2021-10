Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth Rate

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled " Medical Tapes and Bandages Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global medical tapes and bandages market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Medical tapes and bandages are pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes that are used for supporting wound dressings. They are made using cotton gauge cloth to cover surgical, traumatic, burn, sports injuries and ulcer wounds and splints. These tapes and bandages adhere to open wounds, maintain moisture levels and prevent infections. They are also utilized to stop hemorrhaging and aids in the faster healing of wounds in emergencies.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tapes-bandages-market/requestsample The global medical tapes and bandages market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgeries due to the rise in incidences of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot, pressure and venous leg ulcers, and ulcerative colitis (UC). Besides this, there has been rising awareness regarding advanced wound care products, such as waterproof and antimicrobial tapes and bandages, produced using hydrogel, foam, alginate and novel biomaterials. Furthermore, growing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical tapes and bandages market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:3M CompanyBraun Melsungen AGBeiersdorf AGCardinal Health Inc.Integra Lifesciences CorporationJohnson & JohnsonMedline Industries Inc.Medtronic plcMölnlycke Health Care ABNitto Denko CorporationPaul Hartmann AGSmith & Nephew PLC.Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product:Medical TapesFabric TapesPaper TapesPlastic TapesOthersMedical BandagesGauze BandagesAdhesive BandagesCohesive and Elastic BandagesOthersBreakup by Application:Surgical WoundsTraumatic WoundsBurn InjuryUlcersSport InjuryOthersBreakup by End Use:Hospitals and ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tapes-bandages-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.