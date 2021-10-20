Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Report 2021: Industry Overview, Growth Rate
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical tapes and bandages market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global medical tapes and bandages market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Medical tapes and bandages are pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes that are used for supporting wound dressings. They are made using cotton gauge cloth to cover surgical, traumatic, burn, sports injuries and ulcer wounds and splints. These tapes and bandages adhere to open wounds, maintain moisture levels and prevent infections. They are also utilized to stop hemorrhaging and aids in the faster healing of wounds in emergencies.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tapes-bandages-market/requestsample
The global medical tapes and bandages market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgeries due to the rise in incidences of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot, pressure and venous leg ulcers, and ulcerative colitis (UC). Besides this, there has been rising awareness regarding advanced wound care products, such as waterproof and antimicrobial tapes and bandages, produced using hydrogel, foam, alginate and novel biomaterials. Furthermore, growing cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global medical tapes and bandages market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
3M Company
Braun Melsungen AG
Beiersdorf AG
Cardinal Health Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medline Industries Inc.
Medtronic plc
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Nitto Denko Corporation
Paul Hartmann AG
Smith & Nephew PLC.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Medical Tapes
Fabric Tapes
Paper Tapes
Plastic Tapes
Others
Medical Bandages
Gauze Bandages
Adhesive Bandages
Cohesive and Elastic Bandages
Others
Breakup by Application:
Surgical Wounds
Traumatic Wounds
Burn Injury
Ulcers
Sport Injury
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-tapes-bandages-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market
Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market
Surgical Microscopes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-microscopes-market
Defibrillators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/defibrillators-market
Digital Health Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here