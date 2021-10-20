Atlanta GA Car Accident Lawyer – Personal Injury Claim Legal Services Launched

Atlanta, Georgia based The Mabra Law Firm announced that they are now offering an updated range of legal services for clients in the Metro Atlanta area who have been the victims of a car accident.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, United States, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Mabra Law Firm announced the launch of an updated range of legal representation and consultation services for clients in Atlanta, Georgia, who have been injured in a car accident. The experienced attorneys serving the Metro Atlanta area have a 99 percent success rate.

More information can be found at https://mabrafirm.com/car-accident-lawyer

With the new announcement, the personal injury law firm is dedicated to helping its clients protect their rights and receive the compensation they need and deserve.

Auto accident injuries often create physical, medical, and financial burdens that can seem overwhelming. Without proper legal guidance, car accident victims are very likely to not get fair settlement results. Thus, it is essential to seek the help of an experienced personal injury lawyer like the team at The Mabra Law Firm.

The Atlanta attorneys can guide clients through the long process of filing an insurance claim, determining fault, and getting the closure they need. They can handle all the paperwork and legal battles so that clients can focus on their health and getting their life back on track.

In addition, the legal team knows how to accurately calculate the client’s pain and suffering and seek the right amount of damages. They have represented many injury cases and also have extensive experience assessing future medical costs and lost income potential.

By working with The Mabra Law Firm, clients can rest assured that all the negligent parties are identified and held responsible. The attorneys can hire a team of investigators, medical experts, and accident recreation specialists to gather data and ensure that everyone who is responsible for their client’s injury is being held accountable.

The latest service update is part of the law firm’s mission to provide high-quality legal support to car accident victims.

A satisfied client said: “I had the pleasure of hiring The Mabra Law Firm. They took my case and fought hard for me to get the best settlement as quickly as possible. Attorney Tiffany was extremely nice. Thank you guys for great service. I will gladly recommend this firm to everyone.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://themabralawfirmatlanta.business.site/posts/8949086084535514117

Website: https://mabrafirm.com/

Name: Ronnie Mabra Organization: The Mabra Law Firm Address: 1231 Booth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, United States Phone: +1-404-344-5255