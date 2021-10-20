North America Telecom Power Systems Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Telecom Power Systems Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America telecom power systems market reached a value of US$ 1.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Telecom power systems are utilized in the telecommunication industry for monitoring and controlling the power flow during power grid interruptions and fluctuations. These power systems consist of several small units that function as converters and distributors. Apart from this, telecom power systems also comprise batteries and rectifiers installed for wireless broadband access and fixed-line applications.
The North America telecom power system market is primarily driven by the introduction of hybrid power systems. Moreover, the significant rise in cellular data traffic has resulted in the expansion of mobile networks, even in remote and rural localities. This rapid expansion and the increasing number of smartphone users have escalated the demand for advanced network services, thereby fueling the market growth across the region. Furthermore, telecom operators are offering products with lower latency, increased data capacities, precise location sensing, and greater device density, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
North America Telecom Power Systems Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america telecom power systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the america telecom power systems market on the basis of product type, component, power source and country.
Breakup by Product Type:
DC
AC
Breakup by Component:
Rectifiers
Converters
Controllers
Heat Management Systems
Generators
Others
Breakup by Power Source:
Diesel-Battery
Diesel-Solar
Diesel-Wind
Multiple Sources
Breakup by Grid Type:
On Grid
Off Grid
Bad Grid
Breakup by Country:
United States
Canada
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
