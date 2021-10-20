United States Wi-Fi Chipset Market Price Value 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Wi-Fi Chipset Market Price Value: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The United States Wi-Fi chipset market reached a strong growth in 2020. A Wi-Fi chipset is a wireless transmitter that is used to send information to mobile devices for wireless networking. These chipsets enable the users to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables. The growing adoption of multi-band routers that offer stronger Wi-Fi frequency has increased the overall demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the United States.
The United States Wi-Fi chipsets market is primarily driven by the rising investments by the Government in advanced technologies for the construction of smart cities. With the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are also widely incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions. Wi-Fi chipsets form an essential component of smart houses with IoT-connected electronics. Moreover, Wi-Fi chipsets are used in cars with internet access to support vehicle and mobility management, and safety measures and driving assistance. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Smartphones
Tablets
PCs
Access Point Equipment
Connected Home Devices
Others
Breakup by Band:
Single Band
Dual Band
Tri Band
Breakup by MIMO Configuration:
SU-MIMO
MU-MIMO
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
