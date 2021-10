Sales Force Automation Software Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Size, Share & Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Sales Force Automation Software Market Report : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sales force automation software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Sales force automation (SFA) software is programming software that simplifies the gathering, evaluation, and dispersal of sales pipeline data. It enables industries to manage account information, customer database, order and invoice, and track the system on a real-time basis. This software is widely used by managers to track the behavior and performance of their employees and develop new marketing strategies. In recent years, SFA software has gained traction as it offers various advantages, including lead management, sales forecasting, opportunity management, as well as contact and relationship management. It also reduces the administrative tasks that are to be performed by people manually. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.The global SFA software market is primarily driven by the rising sales forecasting in the banking, retail, and information technology (IT) sectors globally. Besides this, the increasing adoption of cloud technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) across banking, retail, and IT and telecom sectors are propelling the demand for SFA software. In addition to this, the rising number of small and medium enterprises and new startups that are extensively investing in SFA software to access personalized and consolidated customer communication from various online channels are also positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing penetration and improvement in mobile technology are also expected to further fuel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:• Aptean Inc.• Consensus Sales Inc.• Infor Inc. (Koch Industries Inc)• Microsoft Corporation• Oracle Corporation• Pegasystems Inc• Salesforce.com Inc.• SAP SE• SugarCRM Inc• Zoho Technologies Private Limited.Breakup by Application:• Lead Management• Sales Forecasting• Order and Invoices Management• Opportunity Management• OthersBreakup by Deployment Type:• Cloud-based• On-premisesBreakup by Enterprise Size:• Small and Medium Enterprises• Large EnterprisesBreakup by Industry Vertical:• BFSI• Retail• Telecom• Food and Beverages• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others) 