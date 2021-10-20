Big Sandy Man Indicted in Son’s Murder, Charged with Attempted Murder of TBI Agents

BIG SANDY – A Benton County couple has been indicted and arrested in connection with the 2020 death of the man’s son and face new charges stemming from their arrest today, including the attempted murder of two TBI special agents.

On November 15, 2020, at the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI special agents began investigating a homicide that occurred earlier that same day at a home in the 100 block of New Hope Road. The deceased individual was identified as Alan Grinnell (DOB: 2/8/94) of Big Sandy. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified the victim’s father, Jay Edward Grinnell (DOB: 10/26/56), as the person responsible for the homicide.

On October 18th, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jay Grinnell with one count of Second Degree Murder and his wife, Kathleen Ann Grinnell (DOB: 5/2/52), with one count of Felony Accessory After the Fact.

This afternoon, agents went to the Grinnell home in the 100 block of New Hope Road in Big Sandy in an attempt to serve the arrest warrants and take both of the individuals into custody. Agents initially made contact with Jay Grinnell who refused to comply with agents and put agents’ lives in danger by trying to run over them with his pickup truck, before barricading inside the residence with his wife.

With the assistance of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, both Jay and Kathleen Grinnell were taken into custody. Both were booked into the Benton County Jail on the indicted and new charges stemming from today’s incident. Kathleen’s bond is set at $30,000. Jay’s bond is $600,000. Kathleen faces one new count of Resisting Arrest. Jay is charged with two new counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Resisting Arrest.