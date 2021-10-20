Submit Release
Mule deer doe illegally killed with blunt-tipped arrow in Soda Springs

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer in Soda Springs.

On October 11, a dead yearling mule deer doe was found on Big Springs Road on the south side of Soda Springs. The doe had been shot in the gut with a blunt-point arrow, an unlawful weapon for archery hunting big game. Broadhead-tipped arrows must be used by archery hunters during all big game hunts.

“This doe was alive for some time with this injury before she died,” said Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Johnathan Beer. “Blunt-point arrows can kill smaller game, but the death for a deer hit with one of these arrows can be prolonged. That’s why archery hunters are required to use broadheads.”

Fish and Game is currently working an active criminal investigation into the incident. At least three Fish and Game violations been identified in relation to this case:

  • taking a big game animal during closed season (antlerless deer cannot be lawfully hunted in most of the Southeast Region this season);  
  • taking a big game animal with an unlawful weapon;  
  • wasteful destruction of wildlife.

SCO Beer says it’s not clear if the individual who shot the deer was trying to kill it. That’s because every year Fish and Game investigates cases regarding animals injured or killed with what someone thinks is a non-lethal weapon, such as blunt-tipped arrows or pellet guns.

“Maybe the person was trying to haze the deer from his/her property and thought that this type of arrow wouldn’t kill it,” said Beer. “Regardless of the intent, the act was both unlawful and deadly. My hope is that people learn from this incident.”

Besides this doe in Soda Springs, Fish and Game is still seeking information on a mule deer buck illegally killed with a pellet gun in Pocatello in August.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Johnathan Beer at 208-993-0811 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

 

