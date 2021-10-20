Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Com­mends Gov. Abbott’s Judi­cial Appoint­ment of Assis­tant AG Cleve Doty

Attorney General Ken Paxton commends Governor Abbott’s appointment of Cleve Doty as Judge of the 455th Judicial District Court in Travis County. To this distinguished position, Doty brings his experience from the Office of the Attorney General, his time with the First Liberty Institute, and his long-standing participation in the Federalist Society. 

“Cleve Doty is an excellent choice for the 455th Judicial Court, and I have full confidence that he will protect Texas values and work to keep our state a safe place to live and raise a family,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Cleve has always served the Office of the Attorney General with respect and dignity as an exceptional assistant attorney, and I look forward to watching him do the same for Travis County and the State of Texas.” 

