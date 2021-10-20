UC Berkley Alum, Elasia Evans Joins Ohana Home Solutions Inc.
The company engages top talent to lead its expansion and assists property owners in addressing obstacles with win-win solutions.HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohana Home Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce its newest team member, Elasia Evans, who has joined the Ohana team as part of its expansion efforts into Colorado, Arizona, and Idaho. A Berkley graduate and former consultant for Solar City, SunPower Distributor, and Tesla, Ms. Evans brings her passion for serving homeowners to this latest professional endeavor.
Ohana Home Solutions has created a diverse and talented team to oversee the acquisition of hundreds of homes throughout the country as they create alternatives to foreclosure for homeowners facing financial insecurity.
“The Ohana name embodies our values of family and cooperation, and we are so pleased to include Elasia Evans on our team,” said a spokesman for the company. “Her heart for serving our clients is amplified by her rich experience in client service and high-level consulting. Ms. Evans is the ideal pick to join our team.”
The leaders at Ohana Home Solutions continue to identify needs and create alternatives to foreclosure to help struggling homeowners. Quick cash closing scenarios keep homes from auction or foreclosure, and Ohana’s face-to-face approach utilizes licensed real estate agents to ensure a seamless process. The company is equipped to assist with probate, bankruptcy, property tax review, and title concerns.
With its top performers and growing team, Ohana looks forward to meeting the country’s growing need for satisfactory solutions to foreclosure pressures by offering homeowners new opportunities to change their futures.
Ohana Home Solutions specializes in helping homeowners with delicate home matters in an expanding territory which includes Utah, Hawaii, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, and New Jersey. The company values teamwork, innovation, honesty, and integrity in its home buying and selling transactions.
###
For more information about Ohana Home Solutions News, Click Here.
Media Relations
Ohana Home Solutions Inc.
+1 808-343-5402
email us here