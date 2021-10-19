The court’s Administrative Presiding Justice Elwood Lui commented, "The entire court family, particularly those in the second district are sadden by the death of our former colleague and friend. He served the court for nearly four decades, keeping us up with changes in court administration and helping to steer us in the right direction. We mourn his loss and send our sympathies to his family. He will be deeply missed.”
You just read:
Joseph Lane, Former Second District Court of Appeal Clerk/Executive Officer Dies at Age 69
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.