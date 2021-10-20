Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses that Occurred in the First and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First and Fifth Districts seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the First and Fifth Districts.

First District

At approximately 9:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of First Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

Fifth District

At approximately 8:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victims’ property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/pZ-QDJ59P5E

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.