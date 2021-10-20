Mayor Bowser Honors Metropolitan Police Department at 21st Annual Awards Ceremony

(Washington, DC) – Last night, Mayor Muriel Bowser honored the professional staff and sworn members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at their 21st Annual Awards Ceremony. The annual event is a celebration to recognize the hard work and dedication to protect the safety of Washingtonians across the District – specifically during the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6 insurrection, and the ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence.

“Every day, during every stage of the pandemic and no matter what was happening in our city, the women and men of the Metropolitan Police Department have showed up – in person – to protect the safety, health, and well-being of Washingtonians,” said Mayor Bowser. “As we stay focused on the work ahead, I am proud of the courage and professionalism that our team at MPD shows every day and for all they do to help us build a safer, stronger Washington, DC.”

The Bowser Administration presented nearly 50 awards to MPD members, community partners, and federal law enforcement partners to approximately 1,500 recipients. Amongst the esteemed awards and recipients were:

The Crime Reduction Award

The Officer of the Year Award

The Police Service Area of the Year

The Detective of the Year of the Award

Deborah Ennis Professional Staff Employee of the Year

The Keith Williams School Resource Officer of the Year

The Amin Muslim Professional Staff Manager of the Year

Five recipients of the Chief of Police Special Award

32 Reserves Corps members and their 70th year in service

1,500 MPD members and outside law enforcement members who assisted with restoring democracy during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

“Our MPD family has worked tirelessly through many trying months to protect and safeguard this great city,” said Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “Our Annual Awards Ceremony is just a small token of appreciation to honor their sacrifices and achievements over the past 19 months.”

In 2020, MPD recovered 2,314 firearms, achieved a UCR homicide closure rate above the national average for cities of our size at 69%, closed 11 open homicide cases in the last week of December 2020, and held over 1,600 in-person and virtual community outreach events.

To view the complete list of award recipients, please visit mpdc.dc.gov/publication/2021-mpd-annual-awards-ceremony-program. You may also view the Awards Ceremony here.