Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:33 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported three adult male victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. After finding no signs consistent with life, three additional victims, two adult males and one adult female, were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents have been identified as 31 year-old Donnetta Dyson, of Northeast, DC, 24 year-old Keenan Braxton, of Northwest, DC, and 37 year-old Johnny Joyner, of Northeast, DC.

Previously on, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 27 year-old male, and a 24 year-old male, both of Northeast, DC. Both defendants were charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Monday, October 18, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 49 year-old Toyia Johnson, of Rockville, MD. She was charged with three counts of Accessory After the Fact.

We would like to thank the community for their assistance in providing multiple tips in this case. We would also like to thank our federal partners, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office for their support in the investigation and offering additional reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.

This came remains under active investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, per homicide victim, in the District of Columbia, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the ATF Washington Field Division has offered an additional $25,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $10,000 bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $110,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

