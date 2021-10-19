Homicide: 1000 Block of 17th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:50 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report for a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Monday, October 18, 2021 the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead

The decedent has been identified as 48 year-old Dabney Graham, of no fixed address.

