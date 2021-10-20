Glenn Bill, World-Renown Attitude Keynote Speaker and Podcast Host, Awarded the 2020 Communicator Award of Distinction

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Bill, America’s #1 Attitude Keynote Speaker, #1 international Best-Selling author, & podcast host has just received a very high honor and award. His podcast, The Get Attitude Podcast, was awarded the 2020 Communicator Award of Distinction for its 8:46 Interviews Stories of Black America Episodes. The podcast aired after the George Floyd murders May 2020.

You can subscribe to Glenn’s groundbreaking Podcasts here www.linktr.ee/getattitudepodcast.

Glenn was deeply troubled after seeing the video of George Floyd’s murder and he wanted to do something about it. Glenn has always been an advocate of Inclusion and Diversity (which is the Subject of his Award) he wanted to open the eyes of White America to the real-life stories of blacks which included the first time his guests ever experienced racism or were ever called the “n” word. If you are not a black person, how would you know the genesis of one’s frustration, anger and opinions. I wanted to get a raw and real feedback and look with my guests about how they were feeling, what they were seeing and what we could do together to cure and heal the racial divide that was inflamed as a result of this incident/murder.

Listen here: Panelists include Les Brown, Raphael Coffee, Alan Halliburton, Todd Finnell and George Nolan. Ladies: Tamiko Crayton, Misty Ackles-Dumas,

Myoshia Boykin Anderson and Ona Brown

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/special-episode-stories-of-black-america/id1480619424?i=1000477278543

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/les-brown/id1480619424?i=1000503873223

https://youtu.be/s9J-Derc3H0

Glenn believes all healing and understanding first begins with the way people think which is “their Attitude”. Everything he touches from his podcast, to his book to his keynote speeches are designed to help people “think” in an improved manner. His goal is to “Change the World one Attitude at a Time”.

For those who are Event Planner's, CEO's or Business Owner's and want to have Glenn inspire, challenge and boost morale in the company, have him come deliver his mesmerizing keynote addresses on Attitude as it relates to Sales, Disruption, Leadership, Customer Service, Morale and Culture as well as Diversity and inclusion.

You can contact him at www.glennbill.com and www.uofattitude.com for bookings and interviews.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing excellence in communication across a spectrum of industries, championing effective and meaningful work. The Communicator Awards is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication. We are the leading international awards program honoring talent in this highly competitive field. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes, making it, globally, one of the largest awards shows of its kind. As we enter our 28th season, we’re also introducing new categories for Virtual & Remote as well as expanded Podcast categories, to highlight and applaud thought leadership and executional greatness driving society and the industry.

"We provide winners and their clients the recognition they deserve, and give communications and creative professionals proof and validation that their work is highly regarded by their peers within the industry," states the Communicator Awards. "The Award of Excellence, our highest honor, is given to those entrants whose ability to communicate positions them as the best in the field."

The Communicator Awards honors work that transcends craft—work that made a lasting impact, and provides an equal chance of winning to all entrants regardless of company or agency size and project budget. If your work moved people, we want to give it a chance to take home a Communicator.

The Communicator Awards continues, "The Award of Distinction is presented for projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement. Award of Excellence winners will also be showcased in the Interactive Winners Gallery."

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, and Wired. To learn more about the AIVA please visit www.aiva.org.

For those who are Event Planner's, CEO's or Business Owner's and want to have Glenn inspire, challenge and boost morale in the company, have him come deliver his mesmerizing keynote addresses on Attitude as it relates to Sales, Disruption, Leadership, Customer Service, Morale and Culture as well as Diversity and inclusion.

Glenn is also available for television appearances for news and talk shows for analysis of attitude and actions of newsworthy stories, people and events.

He can also speak in news segments on how to change your attitude from negative to positive in a matter of minutes!

Glenn will be releasing his New Professional Sales Book call Source of Sales in January 2022. It is an amazing look and self-study course especially for Realtors and Loan Originators to help them sell 52 homes per year and build a business worth having and running instead of it running you! Glenn smashes 33 years of top performance selling into this book and workbook which has been used all over America to train REALTORS for the past 10 years and now is coming out in book form and an online course. You can see the testimonials at www.youtube.com/glennbilltraining

The Get Attitude Podcast is produced by Jason Aaron, Jolliff Digital Production (jason@JasonAaron.pro and www.JasonAaron.pro). Contact him if you or someone you know would like to be featured on the Get Attitude Podcast.