Denver Academy Celebrates Grand Opening of Middle School Campos EPC SmartLab

Pictured Above: Campos EPC Representatives attend the Grand Opening of DA’s Middle School Campos EPC SmartLab on Sept. 9, 2021. Pictured Above: Campos EPC Representatives check out student projects at the DA Middle School Campos EPC SmartLab Grand Opening.

The Partnership with Creative Learning Systems and Campos EPC Provides SMART (Science, Math, Art, Robotics, and Technology) Education with Hands-On Learning

To be able to continue our partnership with Denver Academy to provide a SmartLab for middle schoolers is so exciting! I can’t wait to see what these bright minds continue to discover...” — Marco Campos

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Academy (DA), an independent school serving diverse learners in grades 1-12, recently celebrated the grand opening of the second SmartLab (Science, Math, Art, Robotics, and Technology) at the school provided through a donation from the Campos EPC Foundation.

The DA Middle School Campos EPC SmartLab was completed in the fall of 2020 and serves students in grades 7-8. It utilizes learning materials and a curriculum developed by Creative Learning Systems (CLS) that includes hands-on exploration of mechanics and structures, computer graphics, photo editing, 3D modeling, sound engineering, scientific data and analysis, digital communications, alternative and renewable energy, robotics and control technology, circuitry, film creation and editing, and software engineering.

While the lab opened for DA Middle School students a year ago, the official grand opening of the space was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and took place on Sept. 9, 2021. Representatives from Campos EPC were in attendance, including Founder and Managing Principal of Campos EPC Marco Campos (pictured above with his team). Attendees were able to view and test some of the projects students have been working on in the lab.

Denver Academy Head of School Mark Twarogowski attended and spoke about the importance of

the Campos EPC SmartLab for the school’s students.

“We are so grateful to Campos EPC for their continued generous support, providing more than $300,000 for our two Denver Academy Campos EPC SmartLabs,” said Mark Twarogowski. “Together, in partnership with Creative Learning Systems, the labs provide the opportunity to immerse our younger students into the world of scientific exploration and discovery in a whole new way.”

With the support of Campos EPC Foundation, the first SmartLab at Denver Academy opened in the Elementary/6th Grade Building for students in grades 1-6 in 2019. The school’s youngest students continue to benefit from instruction in the lab through which they’ve learned computer coding, problem-solving, and project management.

Based on the lab’s success, Denver Academy and Campos EPC again partnered with Creative Learning Systems to bring an additional lab to the DA Middle School.

“To be able to continue our partnership with Denver Academy to provide a SmartLab for middle schoolers is so exciting! I can’t wait to see what these bright minds continue to discover,” said Marco Campos, the founder and managing principal of Campos EPC. “Campos EPC is about more than just energy infrastructure; we want to build a better future for our communities and our kids.”

“With STEM occupations growing twice as fast as all others in the US[i], it’s critical that educators provide learners with hands-on, student-led, project-based learning opportunities,” said Creative Learning Systems CEO Ashley Mathis. “For 50 years, Denver Academy has had an exemplary record of providing students with a holistic academic experience. Creative Learning Systems is excited to support its mission of transforming lives and empowering young people by providing customized learning spaces that facilitate experiential, personalized, and collaborative experiences.”

[i] Cite: US BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems partners with the most innovative school and community leaders to provide personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments that increase student achievement through engaged, active, and social problem-solving. We ensure that today’s students will be tomorrow’s leaders, prepared to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

About Campos EPC Foundation

Campos EPC is a company that supports the energy infrastructure industry with headquarters in Denver. Smart Labs, like the one at Denver Academy, are a community outreach effort of the company through its non-profit Campos EPC Foundation, which directly impacts more than 4,000 students per year throughout Colorado and California. The Foundation’s mission is to elevate under-represented minority and female students through STEM education initiatives. Find out more about Campos EPC Foundation’s community outreach efforts here.

About Denver Academy

Founded in 1972, Denver Academy believes that students thrive when taught in the way they learn best. DA is one of the top schools in the nation dedicated to teaching diverse learners, including those with dyslexia, ADHD, twice-exceptional students, and those with other learning differences. DA’s innovative, proven learning model is based on the balanced application of classroom management, information processing, and academic literacy. Small class sizes of 12-14 students facilitate student-centered differentiated instruction. Flexible placement and several academic levels within each core subject, including honors classes and advanced coursework, allow faculty to teach to each student’s optimal level. For more information, visit www.denveracademy.org.

Denver Academy's Elementary/6th Grade SmartLab