FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 19, 2021

Department of Public Safety launching grant program to help deter crime in 7 Missouri communities A total of $500,000 in funding is available through new state Economic Distress Zone Fund grant program; Eligible applicants must submit grant applications by Oct. 29, 2021

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 29, 2021 for assistance from a newly established grant program that will award a total of up to $500,000 to agencies to help deter crime in seven Missouri communities. The Economic Distress Zone Fund grant program was established by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Mike Parson on June 29, 2021.

Senate Bill 57, which established the Economic Distress Zone Fund, requires that eligible applicants be registered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as 501 (c) (3) corporations capable of providing services to help deter crime in communities with a homicide rate at least seven times the national average, a poverty rate over 20 percent and with a school district with at least 80 percent of student qualifying for free or reduced lunches.

The service areas in the state of Missouri are:

Village of Riverview

City of Pagedale

City of St. Louis

Village of Hillsdale

City of Vinita Park

City of Moline Acres

City of New Madrid

Eligible funding areas for the Economic Distress Zone Fund are:

Personnel, personnel benefits, personnel overtime and personnel overtime benefits

Travel/training

Equipment

Supplies/operations

Contractual

The six-month grant performance period is expected to begin Nov. 15, 2021. The grant Notice of Funding Opportunity from the Department of Public Safety and other details about the Economic Distress Zone Fund are available here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov