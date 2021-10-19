Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders Expands Footprint with New Roseville Practice
Farmington Hills-based MIND fills void for neurology specialists, increases eastside presence by more than five times the footprint sizeFARMINGTON HILLS, MI, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), southeast Michigan’s leading provider of comprehensive neurological care, today announced that it has expanded to 25100 Kelly Rd., at the crossroads of 10 Mile and Kelly roads, in Roseville, Mich. to better serve its patients and area residents.
With state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge resources on-site at its facilities, MIND is a one-stop shop for the diagnosis, treatment and management of neurological disorders. Physicians provide individualized care to help improve symptoms, as well as assist patients with emotional and lifestyle needs.
“Delivering care closer to home for patients and making expert treatment easier and more accessible is our goal,” said Kevin Browett, MIND CEO. “When we examined the data, we learned the need was here and the providers were not. We look forward to sharing our expertise with patients in Roseville, the Grosse Pointes, St. Clair Shores, Detroit and beyond.”
FACILITY AND SERVICES
Located in the space formerly occupied by Michigan Neurology Institute, MIND Roseville joins the private practice’s Farmington Hill’s headquarters and a Dearborn Heights satellite office.The new 10,000-square-foot Roseville facility is home to MIND specialists offering diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, neuromuscular disorders, headache and migraine, spinal disorders and brain trauma, along with a wide variety of other neurological conditions.
The facility replaces an 1,845-square-foot office previously located in Madison Heights, Mich., that MIND had outgrown. Services and treatment options in Roseville are now very comparable to those offered in Farmington Hills. MIND Roseville is also easily accessible and conveniently located with ample parking for patients and caregivers.
Highlights of the new office build-out included the addition of an all-new infusion center– constructed from the ground up, new reception and patient waiting areas as well as fixture upgrades throughout, interior paint and exterior signage.
The center offers highly personalized care in a convenient setting. Services include:
• The brand-new infusion center staffed by nurses, for infusions and injections for multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, headaches/migraines, neuromuscular disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.
• Electro-diagnostic testing, including EEGs and EMGs, for adults, as well as for children 3 and older.
• Pain management procedures, including Botox, nerve blocks, and trigger point injections.
• Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders management.
“The timing was right and we’re able to not only assist patients of the former Michigan Neurology Institute in Roseville but bring expanded capabilities to them and their neighbors as their physicians retired,” said Dr. William Boudouris, MIND president.
MIND TEAM
MIND is home to a team of 145 highly specialized and dedicated neurologists, neuro-radiologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified technicians, highly trained nursing staff and associated patient care support staff, all working together to address the many needs—medical, physical, emotional and lifestyle—of patients. Its physicians are also active educators and researchers, helping patients gain access to cutting-edge medicines by enrolling in clinical studies.
MIND team members who will see patients in Roseville, include:
NEUROLOGISTS
• Nicole David, DO
• Joseph Kassa, DO
• Andrea Abousamra, DO
• Rosemarie Walch, DO, Fellowship–Trained in MS/Neuroimmunology
• Aaron Ellenbogen, DO, Fellowship–Trained in Movement Disorders
• Rachel Moss, PA-C
PHYSICAL MEDICINE & REHABILITATION
• Edward Dabrowski, MD
MIND is now accepting new patients at all of its offices. Individuals seeking to book appointments in Roseville or who wish to learn more about MIND’s treatments and services can visit MINDonline.com or call 586.275.7950 or 248.553.0010.
About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND)
MIND is the area’s leading provider of comprehensive neurological care for the full range of injuries and disorders of the brain, spine and nervous system. With state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge resources on site, MIND is a one-stop shop for the diagnosis, treatment and management of neurological disorders. MIND provides individualized care to help improve symptoms as well as in assisting with the emotional and lifestyle needs of our patients. Offices are located in Farmington Hills, Dearborn Heights and Roseville. For more information, please visit MINDonline.com.
